BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

Around 4pm today (7 November), the Arakan Army handed over the fishermen at Shahparir Dwip jetty in the upazila

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has brought back 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who had been held captive for two days by Myanmar's armed rebel group Arakan Army.

Around 4pm today (7 November), the Arakan Army handed over the fishermen at Shahparir Dwip jetty in the upazila, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the Teknaf 2 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday (5 November), these fishermen were abducted along with their boats while fishing from the area near Naikhongdia, adjacent to the estuary of the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The fishermen are residents of Jaliapara area of Shahparir Dwip of the upazila's Sabrang Union.

20 fishermen captured from Naf River to be brought back soon: BGB

They are Md Hasim, 30, Md Hosain, 20, Mohiuddin, 22, Enayet Ullah, 32, Abdul Shukkur, 35, Nur Hafez, 22, Md Yasin, 30, Abdur Rahim, 24, Hasan Ali, 33, Osman Goni, 30, Shah Alam, 22, Asmat Ullah, 20, Abdul Shukkur, 26, Abul Hossain, 17, Ayub Khan, 30, Nur Hossain, 22, Md Belal, 18, Salim, 27, Abdul Kader, 22, and Ibne Amin, 35.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohiuddin said on Tuesday afternoon, the fishermen, along with 15 manual boats and 2 engine-powered boats, went to the Bay of Bengal for fishing from the Shahparir Dwip jetty.

"While fishing, they inadvertently entered the Myanmar waters near Naikhongdia. The Arakan Army detained the 20 Bangladeshi fishermen along with their boats on charges of illegal entry.

"Through sincere efforts and constructive talks with the Arakan Army, we were able to bring back the fishermen," he added.

He further informed that they have been handed over the fishermen to their respective families after verifying their identities.

