More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since 24 February

World+Biz

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since 24 February

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 09:39 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. REUTERS

More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since 24 February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on Saturday.

The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its invasion.

According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Moscow calls it a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Lavrov, in comments to China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said 2.8 million people in Ukraine have asked to be evacuated into Russia.

Ukraine has said that Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from some front-line areas, including the besieged southern port of Mariupol, have repeatedly broken down, with each side blaming the other. 

Lavrov said that if the United States and NATO are "truly" interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv.

"By publicly expressing support for the Kyiv regime, the NATO countries are doing everything to prevent ending of the operation through political agreements," Lavrov said.

Europe

Russia Ukraine war / Evacutation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

1h | Panorama
Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

45m | Wheels
Honey, I shrunk our car

Honey, I shrunk our car

1h | Wheels
Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

13h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

13h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

14h | Videos
Another country recognises Bitcoin

Another country recognises Bitcoin

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year