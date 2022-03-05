Militants from Middle East active in Ukraine, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that militants from the Middle East and some European countries are present in Ukraine.
"We are observing the presence of militants from the Middle East and some European countries there," Putin said at a meeting with women from the cabin crews of Russian airlines, reports TASS.
"We know it. We are hearing their speech on the air. Jihad mobiles are being used," he said.