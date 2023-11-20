Microsoft hires former OpenAI chief Sam Altman

Microsoft has hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a team conducting artificial intelligence research after the pair were pushed out of OpenAI, the company they co-founded, on Friday.

Altman and Brockman "together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," wrote Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella in a post on social media site X on Monday.

Microsoft, OpenAI's key backer, would "remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate", wrote Nadella.

The move of Microsoft follows a dramatic weekend in which Altman was abruptly sacked from OpenAI by the company's board on Friday. He and Brockman, who quit soon after, had been in talks to rejoin OpenAI which fell through late on Sunday.