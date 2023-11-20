Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI: The Information

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 12:43 pm

Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI: The Information

Altman posted on Sunday on messaging platform X an image of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge with the caption: first and last time i ever wear one of these

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 12:43 pm
Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023. REUTERS File Photo
Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023. REUTERS File Photo

Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, The Information reported on Sunday.

Emmett Shear, co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO, the report said, citing co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever.

Altman posted on Sunday on messaging platform X an image of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge with the caption:

"First and last time I ever wear one of these."

Altman's sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.

OpenAI's former president and co-founder, Brockman also arrived at the office on Sunday, The Information reported. Brockman had stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, and announced on Friday he quit the company.

If Altman returns to OpenAI, Microsoft, its biggest backer, is considering taking a role on the board, the Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the talks.

Microsoft could either take a seat on OpenAI's board of directors, or as a board observer without voting power, the report added.

