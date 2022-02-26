Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

26 February, 2022, 11:15 am
"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."

The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said  on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."

