Physics Nobel for climate modelling, work on complex systems

World+Biz

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Physics Nobel for climate modelling, work on complex systems

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:49 pm
From Left- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi
From Left- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

One half was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann "for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming" - and the other half to Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."

Manabe, 90, is a Japanese meteorologist and climatologist who pioneered the use of computers to simulate global climate change.

Hasselmann, 89, is a German physicist who worked extensively on oceanography, meteorology and climate. he is the founder of the European Climate Forum, which later morphed into the Global Climate Forum. The Berlin-based organisation conducts high-level research on climate change and related global challenges.

Parisi is a 73-year-old Italian theoretical physicist who studied the field of elementary particles, mathematical physics, string theory and disordered systems.

The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Top News

Nobel Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment