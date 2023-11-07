Malaysia says will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to US bill

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Malaysia said on Tuesday it will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to a proposed US law to level sanctions against foreign supporters of groups operating in Palestine.

The proposed bill could affect Malaysia only if it is proven to provide material support to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a written reply to parliament.

"Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies' investment opportunities in Malaysia," Anwar said.

Anwar said the government would continue to monitor developments on the passage of the bill, aimed at cutting off international financing for Hamas and other militant groups.