Mahsa Amini, women's movement in Iran win EU's 2023 Sakharov freedom prize

World+Biz

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Mahsa Amini, women's movement in Iran win EU's 2023 Sakharov freedom prize

Amini, 22, born in Iran's western province of Kurdistan, died in morality police custody in September last year after being arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo
People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

The European Union parliament awarded its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died in police custody last year and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran, it said on Thursday.

"On 16 September we marked one year since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran. The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran," EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a statement.

"By choosing them as laureates...this House remembers their struggle and continues to honour all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty."

Amini, 22, born in Iran's western province of Kurdistan, died in morality police custody in September last year after being arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code.

While Amini's family said she had been killed by blows to her head and limbs, the authorities said she had died due to existing medical problems.

Her death sparked months of protests that spiralled into some of the worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Under the banner "Woman, Life, Freedom", Iranian citizens have been protesting against laws obliging women to cover their hair and wear loose fitting clothing.

Iranian security forces have continued their crackdown on dissent and briefly detained Amini's father on the anniversary of her death.

Top News

Mahsa Amini / Sakharov freedom prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

39m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World