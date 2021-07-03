At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:31 pm

Related News

At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

"The navy rescued 84 migrants and 43 others drowned in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe”

Reuters
03 July, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:31 pm
Representational image. Reuters/File
Representational image. Reuters/File

At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday.

The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, carrying migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Bangladesh, the humanitarian organisation said.

In recent months, several drowning incidents have occurred off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy as the weather has improved.

"The navy rescued 84 migrants and 43 others drowned in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Arrivals in Italy - one of the main migrant routes into Europe - had been falling in recent years, but numbers picked up again in 2021.

Almost 19,800 migrants have arrived since the beginning of the year against just over 6,700 in the same period last year, Italian interior Ministry figures show.

migrant / Tunisia / shipwreck / drown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

3h | Videos
SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

3h | Videos
TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured