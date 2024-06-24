2 siblings, another child drown in Padma River

Three children including two siblings drowned in the Padma River while taking bath at Bhaduria Dangi in Sadar upazila of Pabna district today (24 June).

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 14, Siam Hossain, 10 — sons of Alal Pramanik of Natun Gohailbari village and Nur Hossain, 10, son of Islam Sardar of Atgharia Para village in the upazila.

Among the deceased Sabbir was a class VIII student of Natun Bazar High School while Siam and Nur were class III student of a local government primary school.

Mostafizur Rahman Babu, member of No 6 ward of Chartarapur Union Parishad, said the trio along with some friends went to the Padma River for taking bath.

At one stage, four of them were washed away by strong current.

Noticing it, local people managed to recue one alive while the trio drowned.

Md Roushan Ali, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, confirmed the deaths.

