Afghan survivors recount moment quake shattered their homes

People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. BAKHTAR NEWS AGENCY/Handout via REUTERS

Afghans recounted the moment their homes were destroyed on Wednesday (June 22), after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near the southeastern city of Khost, killing at least 950 people according to officials.

"It was midnight when the quake struck. The kids and I screamed. One of our rooms was destroyed," said a local resident named Fatima. Another resident, Faisal, said he had been sent to a hospital and "saw many dead bodies".

Footage provided by the state-run Bakhtar News Agency also showed crowds running towards a helicopter after it landed. An interior ministry official had said the aircraft were being used to reach the injured and take in medical supplies and food.

Another video showed people surveying buildings in a valley, with one extensively damaged. Reuters was not able to verify the location of these videos.