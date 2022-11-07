Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

World+Biz

AP/UNB
07 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:08 am

Related News

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

AP/UNB
07 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:08 am
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours _ the farther west, the better _ and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours _ the farther west, the better _ and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger's width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 am EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.

South America will get a glimpse of Tuesday's lunar eclipse, weather permitting. Striking out altogether, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will have to wait until 2025.

Among those providing a livestream of Tuesday's lunar extravaganza: Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Italian-based Virtual Telescope Project.

It's the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won't be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

Total lunar eclipse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

28m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

33m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Time for a more radical approach to fixing our tax system

38m | Panorama
When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

11h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

12h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

14h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation