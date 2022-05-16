'Blood moon': Total lunar eclipse seen from the skies

People watch a full moon, known as the "Flower Moon", rising behind the Temple of Poseidon, before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky

Shortly after 03:30 GMT on Monday, Earth's orbit meant that for several minutes our planet was positioned directly between the Sun and the Moon, BBC reported.

The St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church is seen as the moon moves through the shadow of the earth during a "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson

In that time the Moon fell completely into Earth's shadow - temporarily turning it a dusky shade of dark red.

Its hue was created by sunlight being projected through Earth's atmosphere onto the Moon's shadowed surface.

The moon is seen during lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The lunar eclipse coincided with a separate event - a super Moon. This is when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and so appears larger than usual.

Those watching out for the resulting super blood Moon got the best view from 03:29 GMT, the moment the full lunar eclipse started and the event became visible in the Western hemisphere.

The moon is seen through clouds behind the radio telescope RT-70 in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

For almost one and a half hours afterwards, the only sunlight reaching the Moon had passed through the Earth's atmosphere turning it red.

In Europe, the phenomenon was only visible for some of that time because of the Moon beginning to set. But in the Americas areas under clear skies were treated to the full spectacle.

"You'll actually be seeing every sunrise and every sunset occurring around the Earth at once. All of that light will be projected on to the Moon," explained Dr Gregory Brown, astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, ahead of the event.

"If you were an astronaut standing on the Moon, looking back towards Earth, you'd see a red ring running around the outside of our planet," he told the BBC.