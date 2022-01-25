Know about the most corrupt country in the world

South Sudan has been ranked as the most corrupt among the 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The country was at the bottom of the index in 2020 as well.

The Transparency International index, which ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0-100 – where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

South Sudan remains at the bottom of the index with a score of 11, followed by Syria (13) and Somalia (13).

The CPI report cites the deadly violence against protesters in Sudan as one of the reasons behind human rights and democracy being under threat.

While South Sudan scored the lowest among the Sub-Saharan countries, Seychelles scored the highest with 70 points.

The report reads that with an average score of 33 out of 100, Sub-Saharan Africa shows no significant improvement from previous years. The gains made by top scorers are overshadowed by the region's poor performance overall – 44 out of 49 countries still score below 50.

This reinforces the urgent need for African governments to implement existing anticorruption commitments if they are to alleviate the devastating effect of corruption on millions of citizens living in extreme poverty, added the report.

In the 2021 CPI Bangladesh has scored 26 points out of 100. The score remains the same as 2020, 2019, and 2018, the report said.

However, Bangladesh's rank counting from the bottom amid 180 countries is 13th in 2021, one step better than the previous year, the Transparency International report furthered.