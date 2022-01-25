Bangladesh drops a notch on corruption perceptions index

Bangladesh has dropped a notch and secured the 147th position globally in the latest corruption perceptions index (CPI).

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) made the disclosure at virtual a press briefing on Monday.

Bangladesh has scored 26 points out of 100. The score remains the same as 2020, 2019, and 2018, the report said.

The country is also positioned as the second most corrupt nation among South Asian countries, with Afghanistan being the worst, the report added.

The Transparency International index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0-100 – where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

Bangladesh's rank counting from the bottom amid 180 countries is 13th in 2021, one step better than the previous year, the TIB report furthered.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said with its overall performance, Bangladesh's position is "disappointing" in the index.

"A reason behind Bangladesh's disappointing performance is the failure to transform high profile anti-corruption pledges into reality," he added.

