Japan warns of another 7 magnitude earthquake as tsunami hits shore

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
01 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 04:15 pm

Related News

Japan warns of another 7 magnitude earthquake as tsunami hits shore

The warning comes after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation and triggered tsunamis that reportedly reached the shore in some areas.

Hindustan Times
01 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Photo: Reuters
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Photo: Reuters

Japan's meteorological agency has warned its population to be vigilant for the next two-three days about earthquakes with seismic intensity of 7 for about a week, especially over the next two-three days.

The warning comes after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation and triggered tsunamis that reportedly reached the shore in some areas.

The Japanese authorities have issued the warning for areas like Ishikawa, Nigata, Nagano and Toyama prefectures.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Monday, a four-feet-high tsunami wave hit the town of Wajima, located about 300 km from Tokyo. The government has asked the people to run to higher ground and keep away from the coast.

The government said a tsunami with a deadly height of 5 meters could hit Ishikawa.

Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Japan; tsunami warning issued

The earthquake appears to have damaged houses in these areas and triggered a power outage. Bullet train services were halted in central and eastern Japan after the quake.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning.

A tsunami wave could hit Nigata on the western coast of Japan. It could be up to the height of 3 metres.

North Korea and Russia could also face tsunamis reaching upto 3 feet.

More than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

As of now, no irregularities have been seen at nuclear power plants in and around the affected region.

Hokuriku's Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake's epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection and saw no impact from the quake, the agency said.

In 2011, 20,000 people were killed after a powerful earthquake and tsunami hit Japan's northeastern region. They also triggered a nuclear meltdown in the Fukushima plant.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK that the extent of the damage was being assessed by the authorities and the people should brace for more earthquakes.

Top News

Japan / Earthquake / tsunami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

8h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

5h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

8h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

1h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

5h | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

19h | Videos
Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

4h | Videos