Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Japan; tsunami warning issued

01 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Representative image
Representative image

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, media reports claimed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures after a series of strong quakes shook western areas, the reports claimed.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

"All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Meanwhile, South Korea's meteorological agency said sea levels may rise on parts of the east coast after the 7.6 magnitude quake in Japan.

 

