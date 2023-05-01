Jack Ma joins university faculties in Tokyo, Hong Kong

World+Biz

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Jack Ma joins university faculties in Tokyo, Hong Kong

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 01:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has been appointed as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo's Tokyo College and an honorary professor of business at the University of Hong Kong, according to media reports.

Ma is expected to coordinate and conduct research as well as share his expertise in business innovation and development, entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture and food production.

He is scheduled to join Tokyo College on 1 May, and the University of Hong Kong professorship carries a three-year term ending in March 2026.

These appointments come after he made a rare public appearance in China following a recluse after Alibaba was fined for alleged unfair business practices in China and a government crackdown on the tech industry.

Stating that Ma's business career has come to a close,  Oshadhi Kumarasiri, an analyst at LightStream Research told Bloomberg, "Although he achieved success in this field, he previously worked as an English teacher and had expressed a desire to return to teaching once he retired from his business ventures."

Ma previously taught English for eight years at Hangzhou Dianzi University in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang before he launched Alibaba.

After his speech criticizing Chinese regulators in 2020, Ma has maintained a low profile, as the planned IPO of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, was cancelled by Beijing.

Tech

Jack Ma / Alibaba / tech billionaire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

4h | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

5h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

6h | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

20h | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

7h | TBS Today
7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

1h | TBS Career
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada