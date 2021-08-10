India to launch trains with hydrogen fuel-based technology

World+Biz

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:43 am

Related News

India to launch trains with hydrogen fuel-based technology

The ministry expects to save Rs. 2.3 crore annually with the help of this project

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:43 am
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Indian Railways are getting ready to launch hydrogen fuel-based trains under the "Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries" and "National Hydrogen Mission" government programs, in order to cut back on the green House Gas (GHG) emission under the Paris Climate Agreement 2015 and "Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway."

"We'll do retrofitting on DEMU trains which run on 89 km track between Haryana's Jind and Sonipat. A pre-bid conference for this will be held on August 17 and we hope that process will finish by October 5." Rajiv Jain told to ANI in an interview. 

"We'll remove the diesel generator and install a hydrogen fuel cell. Input will change to hydrogen fuel from diesel. It'll be the cleanest form of fuel. If hydrogen is generated from solar it'll be called green power" added the CEO of Railway Energy Management Company Limited, SK Saxena.

The Ministry of Railways released a statement which said," There has been recent budgetary pronouncement to kick off the concept of Hydrogen Mobility in the country. Accepting it as a challenge, the Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel (IROAF), Green Fuel vertical of Indian Railways, has invited the bids for Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based Train on Railways Network. The project shall commence in 89km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway." 

The ministry expects to save Rs. 2.3 crore annually with the help of this project, reports ANI.

"Initially, 2 DEMU rakes will be converted and later, 2 hybrids locos will be converted based on Hydrogen Fuel cell power movement. There will be no change in the driving console. Also, the project will lead to a saving of Rs. 2.3 Cr. annually."

South Asia

hydrogen fuel-based technology / Indian Railways

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership