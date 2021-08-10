India to launch trains with hydrogen fuel-based technology

Indian Railways are getting ready to launch hydrogen fuel-based trains under the "Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries" and "National Hydrogen Mission" government programs, in order to cut back on the green House Gas (GHG) emission under the Paris Climate Agreement 2015 and "Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway."

"We'll do retrofitting on DEMU trains which run on 89 km track between Haryana's Jind and Sonipat. A pre-bid conference for this will be held on August 17 and we hope that process will finish by October 5." Rajiv Jain told to ANI in an interview.

"We'll remove the diesel generator and install a hydrogen fuel cell. Input will change to hydrogen fuel from diesel. It'll be the cleanest form of fuel. If hydrogen is generated from solar it'll be called green power" added the CEO of Railway Energy Management Company Limited, SK Saxena.

The Ministry of Railways released a statement which said," There has been recent budgetary pronouncement to kick off the concept of Hydrogen Mobility in the country. Accepting it as a challenge, the Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel (IROAF), Green Fuel vertical of Indian Railways, has invited the bids for Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based Train on Railways Network. The project shall commence in 89km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway."

The ministry expects to save Rs. 2.3 crore annually with the help of this project, reports ANI.

"Initially, 2 DEMU rakes will be converted and later, 2 hybrids locos will be converted based on Hydrogen Fuel cell power movement. There will be no change in the driving console. Also, the project will lead to a saving of Rs. 2.3 Cr. annually."