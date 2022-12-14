Indian Railways tightens control over Bangladesh-bound wagons

The Indian Railways has tightened control over Bangladesh-bound rail freight.

The move makes it mandatory for any entity that books a wagon headed for Bangladesh from India to specify the commodity being transported.

This is being done to intensify a crackdown on "indent mafia" that corners the availability of wagons in advance and profiteers from the scarcity, The Economic Times quoted officials as saying.

An indent is a booking demand raised by a customer seeking to use railway wagons for transporting commodities.

The Indian Railways had made a submission of a letter of credit (LC) while booking an indent compulsory earlier this year.

Details of the LC are fed on the Freight Operations Information System of the Indian Railways which include information such as – LC number, date of issue and expiry, name of bank and beneficiary, tonnage moved by any other mode of transport on the same LC, The Economic Times added in a recent report.

An indent, under the revised guidelines, can be placed after feeding in the commodity that will be transported and the route.