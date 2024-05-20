If Raisi is dead, the world is now a safer place: US senator

US Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) attends the weekly Republican policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, US, September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US Republican Senator Rick Scott made a post on social media about the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi calling the world a 'safer and better place' without him.

His remark came while the Iranian government was yet to confirm the death of President Raisi.

The Florida senator wrote, "If Raisi is dead, the world is now a safer & better place. That evil man was a tyrant & terrorist. He was not loved or respected & he will be missed by no one.

"If he's gone, I truly hope the Iranian people have the chance to take their country back from murderous dictators."

His comments stand in stark contrast with the numerous foreign officials and countries expressing concern for Raisi's safety, including many US allies in the Middle East.

As confirmed by officials and state media, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with other passengers, were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border.

Their remains were found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

State TV reported that images from the site showed the aircraft slammed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash.