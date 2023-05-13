How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett

World+Biz

Reuters
13 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett

Reuters
13 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 06:32 pm
Investors and guests walk by a Squishmallow display during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc in Omaha, Nebraska, US 5 May, 2023. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey/File Photo
Investors and guests walk by a Squishmallow display during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc in Omaha, Nebraska, US 5 May, 2023. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey/File Photo

Squishmallows joined Warren Buffett's business empire two years after Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and others helped make the plush stuffed toys a viral sensation on TikTok.

For Judd and Laura Zebersky, whose company Jazwares makes the toys, the success of Squishmallows is hardly what they imagined when they met 33 years ago at the University of Miami law school.

They married in 1993 and embarked on law careers, but Judd Zebersky soon realised that wasn't his destiny. Four years later, he started Jazwares, where he is now chief executive.

"I have really loved pop culture since I was a kid," Zebersky said in an interview at this month's annual shareholder weekend for Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I was into comic books and toys, and I'm also an artist – a not very good one," he said. "I looked at my wife, and I said, 'I want to make toys.' She said, 'Follow your dreams,' and that's what I did."

Laura Zebersky, a litigator, sold her practice in 2005 and joined him, becoming Jazwares' president.

Jazwares sales topped $1 billion in 2021. About 40% came from Squishmallows, as the number sold passed 100 million, and the rest from in-house and licensed brands including Fortnite, Pokemon and Star Wars.

Berkshire bought Jazwares' parent, insurance holding company Alleghany Corp, for $11.5 billion last October. It has not since discussed Jazwares' business performance.

"Jazwares is a gem," Buffett said in an emailed statement. "And, Judd and Laura are the ideal Berkshire managers."

Striking a nerve

Other businesses in Berkshire's stable also make toys, including Oriental Trading's rubber ducks resembling Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger.

But it was Buffett and Munger Squishmallows that were arguably the hot item during a shopping event at the Berkshire weekend, with shareholders scooping up 10,000. Before long they were fetching more than $500 at auction on eBay EBAY.O.

Launched in 2017, Squishmallows became part of Jazwares when it bought another toymaker, Kellytoy.

The Zeberskys thought the squishy toys could be a hit but had not been marketed well to a mass audience.

There are now more than 2,000 Squishmallows, each with its own name, birthdate--or "Squish date"--and biography.

"This was a brand that needed a lot of love," Judd Zebersky said. "It struck a nerve, and when you strike a nerve in the toy industry, great things can happen."

In 2014, seeking help in expanding, the Zeberskys sold a stake in Jazwares to Alleghany, which took a majority stake two years later. Terms of both transactions were not disclosed.

"Another company was courting us," Laura Zebersky said. "We weren't looking to sell, but we knew we could not grow properly without acquisitions. When Alleghany wanted to buy a minority stake, we were all for it."

Led by Joseph Brandon, who previously ran Berkshire's General Re reinsurer, Alleghany now has Buffett's deep balance sheet as support.

"Joe said that our lives would be really, really good, we're working with the best and most respected company in the world," Judd Zebersky said.

Staying curious

The Zeberskys now report to Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman who oversees non-insurance businesses and is Buffett's designated successor as CEO.

"Greg is exactly what we have all learned about the Berkshire model," Laura Zebersky said. "He lets us run our business, he lets us operate in the way we see best."

The Zeberskys said they had met Buffett once, at a 2017 charity dinner in Florida to encourage investments in Israeli bonds.

Jazwares counts Hasbro, Lego, Mattel and Pokemon as among its main rivals.

Its products come mainly from China, as well as Vietnam and eventually Cambodia and Indonesia--the United States costs too much.

Judd Zebersky said Jazwares is looking to expand into business "ancillary" to toys, such as costumes.

Curiosity, he said, helps drive where Jazwares might go next in a fast-changing world.

"Whenever you think that you've hit the top of the mountain and you're not curious, that's when your company will fall down," he said.

Global Economy

Warren Buffett / TikTok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

4h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

5h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

18m | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

1h | TBS Today
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

3h | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh