Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 12:08 am

Robbie Coltrane as &#039;Hagrid&#039; in Harry Potter. Photo: Collected
Robbie Coltrane as 'Hagrid' in Harry Potter. Photo: Collected

Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish-born actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72, his agent said on Friday.

Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from James Bond film roles to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker", as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.

His agent Belinda Wright said he had died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, Britain's PA Media reported.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, led the tributes on Twitter: "Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.

"I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP"

British actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry – who narrated the British version of the Harry Potter audio books – wrote that he had met Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago.

"I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, "Alfresco". Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed".

 

Harry Potter

