Russian consumer prices decline for third week running

Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia, December 14, 2021. Picture taken December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Summary

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Russia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.12% in the week to 17 June, down for a third week in a row after a massive spike in March, providing the central bank with more room to cut rates to limit the economic downturn this year, data showed on Wednesday.

So far this year, consumer prices in Russia rose 11.51%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed.

Capped by a rapid recovery in the rouble and a drop in consumer demand, annual inflation has been slowing recently and, in weekly terms, the CPI index declined 0.14% in the preceding week.

Russia recorded its first weekly deflation in May for the first time since August 2021 after weekly inflation spiked to 2.22% in early March following the beginning of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 Feb.

Inflation is slowing even after the central bank cut its key interest rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% earlier in June and kept the door open to further easing, noting uncertainty related to external risks such as the Western embargo on Russian oil.

Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply since Feb. 24 as Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased volatility in the rouble.