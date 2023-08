Russian Rouble banknote is placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian ruble slid past 100 against the dollar on Monday, its lowest level since March 23, 2022 -- shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Data from the Moscow Exchange showed the ruble trading at 100.73 to the dollar at 10:05 am (0705 GMT).