Oil rises 4% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop

Global Economy

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

Oil rises 4% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 02:31 pm
The chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery are seen just after sunset, southeast of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery are seen just after sunset, southeast of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Oil prices rose about 4% on Friday, supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although futures posted a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's Covid-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed and a small cut to OPEC+ oil output plans announced this week also supported prices. read more

Brent crude rose $3.69, or 4.1%, to settle at $92.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.25, or 3.9% to settle at $86.79 a barrel.

"Over the coming months, the West will have to contend with the risk of losing Russian energy supplies and oil prices soaring," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Pressured by worries about a recession and demand, Brent is down sharply from a surge in March close to its all-time high of $147 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Group of Seven is trying to find ways to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue in the wake of the invasion. A price cap that G7 countries want to impose on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be set at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a US Treasury Department official told reporters on Friday. 

Despite Friday's bounce, both crude benchmarks were headed for a weekly drop, with Brent down about 0.2% on the week after at one point hitting its lowest since January. WTI posted a weekly decline of 0.1%.

If the US Federal Reserve is able to keep the unemployment rate below 5%, it can be aggressive on bringing down inflation but after that trade offs will appear, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

The Fed should be aggressive with rate hikes while the economy "can take a punch," he said.

A US Department Of Energy official said the White House was not considering new releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at this time beyond the 180 million barrels that President Joe Biden announced months ago. Earlier, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Reuters the administration was weighing the need for further SPR releases. read more

"The White House is backing off another release from the SPR," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "Looks like a lot of the fears the market had previously have gone away."

US oil rigs fell five to 591 this week, their lowest since mid June, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said, as the growth in the rig count and production has slowed despite relatively high energy prices.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's unprecedented rate hike of 75 basis points this week and more Covid-19 lockdowns in China have weighed on prices.

The city of Chengdu extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday while millions more in other parts of China were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays. read more

Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and options positions by 3,274 contracts to 165,158 in the week to September 6, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Europe / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

50m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

3h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

2h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

25m | Videos
Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

17h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

20h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’