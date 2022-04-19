National Grid announces plan to decarbonize by 2050

Global Economy

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

National Grid announces plan to decarbonize by 2050

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:57 am
The sun, appearing orange due to smoke haze from forest fires, rises behind the skyline in New York City, New York, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
The sun, appearing orange due to smoke haze from forest fires, rises behind the skyline in New York City, New York, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Utility giant National Grid is planning to eliminate fossil fuels from its heating systems in New York state and Massachusetts by 2050, primarily by expanding the use of electric heat pumps and sourcing more renewable natural gas (RNG), the company said Monday.

National Grid plans to have New York and Massachusetts using 100% fossil-free gas by 2050, relying on a significant increase in use of RNG produced from farms, landfills, wastewater facilities and imports instead of conventional natural gas.

The utility is targeting 50% of buildings' heating to come from electric heat pumps with energy sourced from sources like wind and solar.

The other 50% would come from "fossil-free gas" and a hybrid of electric fossil-free gas systems, the company said.

Currently, approximately 57% of New York and Massachusetts building heating systems run on natural gas while 25% run on oil.

Earlier this month, New York finalized a $220 billion budget that omitted a provision to make the state the first to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in new construction.

Companies and trade groups such as National Grid lobbied against that measure, arguing that giving up on gas would boost consumer costs because electric heat is much more expensive. 

The utility's plan deviates from climate action plans from New York and Massachusetts agencies which propose that households electrify nearly all of their heating systems by 2050, calling their vision a hybrid approach.

National Grid aims to serve 10-20% of gas demand with renewable natural gas by 2030, the company said, while converting a majority of customers who heat with oil to electric heat pumps by that year.

RNG is produced when gas is captured from food waste, manure or landfills and turned into fuel for transportation or heating.

That gas sells at a premium to market rates, and supplies of the fuel are more limited than conventional gas.

Other state utilities have also set ambitious renewable natural gas targets. California's SoCalGas wants to source 5% of the gas it sells from renewable natural gas by 2022 and 20% by 2030, its chief environmental officer told Reuters last year. 

New York's gas use rose to around 3.44 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 from about 3.39 bcfd in 2020 when lockdowns depressed demand. That's still below the record of 3.63 bcfd consumed in 2018, according to federal energy data.

Gas use by New York's residential and commercial consumers has dropped for three straight years, but consumption increased for both industrial customers and power generators.

In 2019, New York legislators approved a bill that committed to slash greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030, with an overall target of reducing emissions by 85% by 2050.

World+Biz

National Grid / Decarbonize / Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) / Environment Friendly / Natural Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

39m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

39m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh