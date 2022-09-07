Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike worries

Global Economy

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike worries

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:24 am
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2019/ Reuters
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2019/ Reuters

Indian shares slid on Wednesday, led by losses in technology and financial stocks, while worries that the US central bank will keep raising interest rates dented investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.47% at 17,572.65, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.53% to 58,881.95.

Asian peers also fell as strong US economic data added to expectations the US central bank would not be slowing the pace of interest rate hikes any time soon. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index and the Nifty Bank index fell as much as 0.9% each.

World+Biz / South Asia

India economy / Indian stocks market / India share market / Indian shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

39m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 