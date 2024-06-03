Indian Investors earn INR11 lakh crore as Sensex zooms to record high

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 02:31 pm

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Indian benchmark equity indices opened at record highs today (June 3).

The Nifty 50 surged past 23,000 and BSE Sensex crossed the 76,000 mark owing to exit polls predicting a third term with a massive mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Investors remained optimistic about the NDA government's third term as BSE Sensex traded 2,178 points, or 2.94%, higher at 76,139. The Nifty 50 was up 579 points, or 2.57%, trading at 23,109.

All the 30 Sensex companies were trading in the green. 

Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE surged by ₹11.1 lakh crore to ₹423.21 lakh crore. 

Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, Financial Services, Metal, Realty, and Auto opened 3-5% higher.

Stock market surge is also followed by India's GDP data which showed that the country's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March.

Most exit polls indicated that the BJP is likely to win the Lok Sabha election as the alliance is set to secure more than 370 seats. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

