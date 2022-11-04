ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation

Global Economy

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:52 pm

Related News

ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:52 pm
Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The European Central Bank's (ECB) two top officials emphasised on Friday the central bank's focus on bring down inflation in the euro area before it becomes entrenched.

Investors are trying to gauge how far the ECB is prepared to go in fighting double-digit growth in prices, with pressure on central banks across the world building after the Federal Reserve flagged more, albeit maybe smaller, interest rate hikes.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and her deputy, Luis de Guindos, both signalled the central bank was determined to do its part and called on the 19 governments of the euro zone to avoid fuelling prices with overly generous spending.

Lagarde acknowledged the ECB's interest rate increases – which have taken its deposit rate from -0.5% to 1.50% in three months – worked with a lag, but she argued policymakers don't have the luxury of waiting to see their full effect.

"If we were to see, for example, inflation becoming more persistent and expectations being at risk of de-anchoring, we could not wait until the full impact of the policy measures materialises," Lagarde said in a speech in Estonia.

"We would need to take additional actions until we are more confident that inflation will return to target in a timely manner," she added.

Speaking in Spain, de Guindos also said the ECB had to "remain focused on reducing support for demand and guarding against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations".

Both he and Lagarde said governments should stick to "temporary" and "targeted" support for households affected by the current inflation crisis to avoid supporting demand.

On Thursday, Lagarde said the ECB could not simply mimic the Fed because economic conditions were different in the euro zone and United States – a point also underscored by ECB board member Fabio Panetta and Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco.

Panetta, however, struck a more dovish tone by saying the ECB should avoid raising rates too fast because that could excessively hurt economic growth, home prices and financial markets.

World+Biz

ECB / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

7h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested