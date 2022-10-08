China says US abusing trade measures with chip export controls

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 02:27 pm

China says US abusing trade measures with chip export controls

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 02:27 pm
Like many others, Dutch chipmaker NXP doesn’t manufacture all of its semiconductors in-house, instead outsourcing production to suppliers such as TSMC.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
New US export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country's "technological hegemony", China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday.

Biden targets to limit China's chip industry with new rules

The US government published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday that including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

"The United States will only hurt and isolate itself when its actions backfire," Mao said at a regular briefing.

