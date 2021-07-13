Boeing cuts 787 production as new structural problem discovered

Global Economy

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 06:02 pm

Boeing cuts 787 production as new structural problem discovered

The FAA said late on Monday that Boeing, which spotted the problem, would fix it before the planes are delivered

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 06:02 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company&#039;s facility in Everett , Washington, US January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett , Washington, US January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new production-related structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program.

The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half of the lingering 100 or so 787s in its inventory this year - instead of the "vast majority" it had expected - as it continues forensic inspections and costly repairs to address quality flaws in the aircraft.

Boeing did not disclose a new production rate for the 787 program, but said it would shift temporarily below the current rate of five jets per month.

For the year so far, the company has delivered 156 jets of all types, compared with 157 for all of 2020, it said.

The latest new issue, first reported by Reuters on Monday, involved gaps where components are joined together in a forward pressure bulkhead, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said late on Monday that Boeing, which spotted the problem, would fix it before the planes are delivered.

The US planemaker's 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical defects and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the 787 in March after a five-month hiatus.

"We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery," Boeing said.

In June, Boeing booked 146 jet orders. That net figure takes into account instances in which the buyer converted an order to another model or canceled it entirely, including 71 737 MAX jets, the company said.

Its backlog increased from 4,121 to 4,166 aircraft, Boeing said.

Boeing handed over 45 planes to customers in June, its highest monthly total since March 2019, when the second of two fatal 737 MAX crashes occurred.

Its June delivery tally includes 10 widebody aircraft, one of which was a 787-9 for Turkish Airlines, Boeing said.

It also delivered 35 737s, including 33 737 MAXs and two P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to the US Navy.

World+Biz

Boeing 787

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

21h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder