Germany pledges massive boost to military spending

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Germany pledges massive boost to military spending

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the world has "entered a new era" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that "there could be no other answer to Putin's aggression"

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:24 pm
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020. Photo:Reuters
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020. Photo:Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced sharp hikes in the country's defence spending.

Speaking at an emergency session of the German parliament he said €100 billion ($113 bn) will be added to Berlin's military budget this year, reports BBC.

It means Germany will now spend more than 2% of its annual GDP on defence, a longstanding NATO target the country has previously failed to meet - despite pressure from the US, and in particular former President Donald Trump.

It's the latest in a string of policy reversals announced by Germany in the last few days, including its decision yesterday to start sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the world has "entered a new era" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that "there could be no other answer to Putin's aggression"

Ukraine crisis / Germany military / Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

4h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

23m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

23m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused