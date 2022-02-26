France seizes Russian cargo ship in English Channel

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

France seizes Russian cargo ship in English Channel

"It has been taken to the French port after a request by the French government because it is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by EU sanctions against Moscow. French boarder forces are currently investigating the cargo ship. Crew aboard the 'Baltic Leader' has been cooperating with French authorities

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:17 pm
France seizes Russian cargo ship in English Channel

The French navy has intercepted a cargo ship in the English channel bound for the Russian city of St Petersburg.

French officials said that the ship was intercepted in line with new EU sanctions and say it has been redirected to the northern port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, reports BBC.

"A 127 meters long Russia cargo ship called the 'Baltic Leader' transporting cars has been intercepted overnight by the French Navy in the Channel and escorted to the Port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer in Northern France," the official said.

"It has been taken to the French port after a request by the French government because it is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by EU sanctions against Moscow. French boarder forces are currently investigating the cargo ship. Crew aboard the 'Baltic Leader' has been cooperating with French authorities."

The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure, Russia's RIA news agency said.

Top News

English Channel / Russian cargo ship / Russia, Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

3h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

6h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

7h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

1h | Videos
Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

1h | Videos
Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

2h | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused