Flying car completes test flight between airports

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:55 am

Picture: Klein Vision
Picture: Klein Vision

A prototype flying car has completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel, reports the BBC.

Its creator, Proffessor Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km (600 miles), at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m), and had clocked up 40 hours in the air so far.

It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.

The narrow wings fold down along the sides of the car.

Klein drove it straight off the runway and into town upon arrival, watched by invited reporters.

He described the experience, early on Monday morning, as "normal" and "very pleasant".

In the air, the vehicle reached a cruising speed of 170km/h.

It can carry two people, with a combined weight limit of 200kg.

But unlike drone-taxi prototypes, it cannot take off and land vertically and requires a runway.

