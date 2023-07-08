Alef Aeronautics' electric flying car attracts $250 million in pre-orders following FAA approval

California-based startup Alef Aeronautics has attracted considerable attention and financial backing for its $300,000 cutting-edge electric flying car, securing more than $250 million in pre-orders since October.

The company confirmed that while most of the orders come from individual customers, there are also several business-to-business (B2B) agreements in place.

$250 million indicates that a minimum of 834 Model A cars have been preordered, with Alef highlighting the presence of multiple B2B partnerships, although specific order quantities were not disclosed.

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, 440 vehicles were pre-ordered, including a substantial order from a Hong Kong-based aviation technology company.

Interested buyers have had the opportunity to secure their place in the queue by placing a $150 deposit, or they could opt for a $1,500 deposit to join the priority queue. Alef has set the target of delivering the first vehicles in the last three months of 2025.

In a recent update, Alef announced that it had successfully obtained a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the car.

The FAA's certification restricts the car's flight operations to specific locations and purposes, primarily focused on research and development activities and exhibition purposes.

The Model A, boasting a fully electric design, offers a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. Alef emphasises that the vehicle seamlessly integrates into existing urban driving and parking infrastructure, providing a solution to the challenges posed by modern congestion.

The Model A can be driven on streets and it can take off vertically when necessary, which means that it can avoid traffic jams and find parking more easily. This could revolutionise transportation in cities, making it faster, easier, and more efficient.

Alef Aeronautics continues to garner significant interest and anticipates further growth as it moves forward with its ambitious project. The company's achievements in securing FAA approval for test flights and the significant number of preorders demonstrate a promising future for electric flying vehicles in the transportation landscape.

Electric flying vehicles have the potential to revolutionise transportation, making it faster, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly. With the company's success, it is likely that other companies will follow suit, and electric flying vehicles will become a common sight in the skies.

This would have a major impact on the transportation industry and could lead to the development of new infrastructure and services.

It would also have a positive impact on the environment, as electric flying vehicles would produce zero emissions.