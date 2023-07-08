Alef Aeronautics' electric flying car attracts $250 million in pre-orders following FAA approval

Tech

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Alef Aeronautics' electric flying car attracts $250 million in pre-orders following FAA approval

The FAA's certification restricts the car's flight operations to specific locations and purposes, primarily focused on research and development activities and exhibition purposes

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 12:27 pm
Alef has set the target of delivering the first vehicles in the last quarter of 2025. Photo: Collected
Alef has set the target of delivering the first vehicles in the last quarter of 2025. Photo: Collected

California-based startup Alef Aeronautics has attracted considerable attention and financial backing for its $300,000 cutting-edge electric flying car, securing more than $250 million in pre-orders since October. 
The company confirmed that while most of the orders come from individual customers, there are also several business-to-business (B2B) agreements in place.
$250 million indicates that a minimum of 834 Model A cars have been preordered, with Alef highlighting the presence of multiple B2B partnerships, although specific order quantities were not disclosed.
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, 440 vehicles were pre-ordered, including a substantial order from a Hong Kong-based aviation technology company.
Interested buyers have had the opportunity to secure their place in the queue by placing a $150 deposit, or they could opt for a $1,500 deposit to join the priority queue. Alef has set the target of delivering the first vehicles in the last three months of 2025.
In a recent update, Alef announced that it had successfully obtained a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the car.
The FAA's certification restricts the car's flight operations to specific locations and purposes, primarily focused on research and development activities and exhibition purposes.
The Model A, boasting a fully electric design, offers a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. Alef emphasises that the vehicle seamlessly integrates into existing urban driving and parking infrastructure, providing a solution to the challenges posed by modern congestion.
The Model A can be driven on streets and it can take off vertically when necessary, which means that it can avoid traffic jams and find parking more easily. This could revolutionise transportation in cities, making it faster, easier, and more efficient.
Alef Aeronautics continues to garner significant interest and anticipates further growth as it moves forward with its ambitious project. The company's achievements in securing FAA approval for test flights and the significant number of preorders demonstrate a promising future for electric flying vehicles in the transportation landscape.
Electric flying vehicles have the potential to revolutionise transportation, making it faster, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly. With the company's success, it is likely that other companies will follow suit, and electric flying vehicles will become a common sight in the skies.
This would have a major impact on the transportation industry and could lead to the development of new infrastructure and services.
It would also have a positive impact on the environment, as electric flying vehicles would produce zero emissions.

automobile / electric car / Flying car

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

3h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

23h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

1h | TBS Markets
Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away