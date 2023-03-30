Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

World+Biz

Reuters
30 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

Reuters
30 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:21 pm
Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

At least five people have been killed in recent weeks and more injured in Pakistan in stampedes at sites distributing free flour under a government-backed scheme to help families struggling with soaring costs of basic staples.

Thousands of people gathered at the centers set up across the country as part of the government's efforts to ease the impact of inflation, which running above 30%, a 50-year high.

Costs of basic goods have surged even more, with flour prices rising over 45% in the past year.

The Pakistani government has launched the flour distribution programme to reach millions of families in need during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan that began last week.

Four people, including two women, have died at distribution sites in eastern Punjab, the provincial Information Minister Amir Mir told Reuters, adding two of the dead also had underlying health conditions.

"Several (more) were injured because of the rush at some spots .. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry about these incidents," Mir said.

Another person was killed in a stampede at a distribution centre last week in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province according to records shared by the provincial food authority.

Thousands of bags of flour had also been looted from trucks and distribution points, according to the records.

"There were some unfortunate incidents of stampedes and looting," Khan Ghalib, an official at the provincial food department said. "Women suffered due to heavy rush and stampede of men in the distribution centers."

The province's food minister Fazal Elahi told Reuters it planned to spend 19.77 billion Pakistani rupees ($69.74 million) to get flour to over 5.7 million families.

The deadly rushes underscore the desperation in the face of soaring costs, exacerbated by the falling currency and the removal of subsidies agreed with the International Monetary Fund to unlock the latest tranche of its financial support package.

($1 = 283.5000 Pakistani rupees)

Top News

Pakistan / Economic crisis / Stampede

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

10h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

12h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

3h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

4h | TBS Stories
Champion boxer Ruqsana an inspiration for Bangladesh

Champion boxer Ruqsana an inspiration for Bangladesh

39m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year