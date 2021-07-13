Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters

World+Biz

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 05:38 pm
Ever Given, one of the world&#039;s largest container ships, is seen at the Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel&#039;s owner and insurers, in Egypt&#039;s Great Bitter Lake in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen at the Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 a.m. local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast.

The container ship, one of the world's largest, resumes its voyage to Rotterdam 112 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the Egyptian waterway for nearly a week and disrupting global trade.

The ship was released on July 7 after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement was reached between the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the Ever Given's owners and insurers. 

Ever Given

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

21h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder