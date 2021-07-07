Ever Given container ship under way for departure from Suez Canal

World+Biz

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 04:19 pm

Related News

Ever Given container ship under way for departure from Suez Canal

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, had become wedged diagonally across the southernmost, single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 04:19 pm
Ship Ever Given, one of the world&#039;s largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March left the position it had been anchored in for more than three months on Wednesday to depart the waterway after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.

A Reuters witness on board a tug boat saw the Ever Given container ship start to move north in the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal and where it has been moored with its Indian crew since being refloated on March 29.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, had become wedged diagonally across the southernmost, single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade. 

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded more than $900 million in compensation for the salvage operation and other losses, later lowered to $550 million. It held the ship under court order as it pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the ship's insurers and Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the SCA announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday.

A ceremony was due to be held at the canal to mark the departure of the vessel, which is loaded with about 18,300 containers.

Canal sources said the Ever Given would be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.

Ever Given / Suez Canal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

34m | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

2h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh