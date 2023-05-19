Erdogan defends relationship with Putin as Turkey heads to runoff vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed his "special relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of next week's presidential election runoff, reports CNN.

"We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia like the West have done," Erdogan said. "We are not bound by the West's sanctions."

While Erdogan seems to warm up with his long-held ally, his principal rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has chosen a stricter policy towards Russia.

"If you want the continuation of our friendship after 15 May, get your hands off the Turkish state," Kilicdaroglu said.

Erdogan has accused his rival of seeking to "detach" Turkey from Russia.

"The West is not leading a very balanced approach," Erdogan told CNN. "You need a balanced approach towards a country such as Russia, which would have been a much more fortunate approach."

Erdogan, the incumbent Turkish president, is leading the race for re-election, but the runoff vote on 28 May is expected to be close.

He says only he can ensure stability in Turkey, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.