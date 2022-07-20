Elon Musk's dad asked to donate sperms to create new generation of Elons

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:44 pm

On being asked whether Errol Musk is up for donating sperms, the 76-year-old said, “Well, why not?”

Errol Musk and Elon Musk. Photo: Collected
Errol Musk and Elon Musk. Photo: Collected

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk, 76, who has recently, made public the news of his secret child (born in 2019) with his stepdaughter, has claimed that he has been asked to donate sperms to create a new generation of Elons, The Sun reported.

"I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?'" Elon Musk's father was quoted as saying. He, however, added that he was not promised any payment for his services. But if he had agreed, he could receive other perks. 

"They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff," he said.

But will he yield to such demands? "Well, why not?" The Sun quoted Elon Musk's father as saying. "If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to," he said.

Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’

Earlier, as Errol Musk confirmed a secret love child with his stepdaughter Jana, Errol said, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce". "If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to," he said at that time.

The secret love child was born in 2019, Errol said and clarified that he is not with Jana, his stepdaughter, anymore -- mostly because of their age gap. Errol and Jana share a 5-year-old boy named Elliot Rush, born in 2017.

