Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 01:10 pm

Related News

Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’

Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk revealed he had a secret daughter in 2019 with his stepdaughter Jana. He also said he did not check her DNA but the baby 'looks just like my other daughter'

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 01:10 pm
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. Jana, the baby's mother, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," 76-year-old Errol Musk said. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while, but there's a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself," he said.

The news of Elon Musk's father's secret daughter comes after it was revealed that Elon Musk secretly became a father of twins with a top executive of his company Neuralink became public. "Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far," Elon Musk tweeted in what appears as a confirmation of the news of his newborn twins.

While Errol Musk also appears to have the same belief, the Musk family tree becomes complicated with all these new additions.

Errol Musk was married to Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970 with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After Errol Musk's split from Maye, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana. Errol and Heide had two children and after 18 years of marriage they broke up.

Errol Musk's stepdaughter Jana became pregnant with Errol's baby first in 2017. Now the news of another baby born in 2019 has become public.

"I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters … So it's pretty obvious, you know," Errol Musk said.

"I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously, they are opportunists," he stated. "[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the '80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it's quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, 'This is your child.' It's possible."

Top News

Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

20m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

2h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

5h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

16h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

16h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

17h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty