Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’

Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. Jana, the baby's mother, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," 76-year-old Errol Musk said. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while, but there's a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself," he said.

The news of Elon Musk's father's secret daughter comes after it was revealed that Elon Musk secretly became a father of twins with a top executive of his company Neuralink became public. "Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far," Elon Musk tweeted in what appears as a confirmation of the news of his newborn twins.

While Errol Musk also appears to have the same belief, the Musk family tree becomes complicated with all these new additions.

Errol Musk was married to Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970 with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After Errol Musk's split from Maye, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana. Errol and Heide had two children and after 18 years of marriage they broke up.

Errol Musk's stepdaughter Jana became pregnant with Errol's baby first in 2017. Now the news of another baby born in 2019 has become public.

"I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters … So it's pretty obvious, you know," Errol Musk said.

"I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously, they are opportunists," he stated. "[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the '80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it's quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, 'This is your child.' It's possible."