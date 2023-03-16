Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
16 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:53 am

Related News

Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

BSS/AFP
16 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:53 am
Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

 A new dengue treatment that could become the first to prevent and treat the virus has proven effective in initial trials in monkeys, according to new research.

Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes and affects tens of millions each year, producing brutal symptoms that have earned it the moniker "breakbone fever".

It is endemic in dozens of countries, but no treatment exists, and two vaccines that have been developed are not yet universally approved.

Two years ago, researchers published work showing a compound could effectively prevent the virus from replicating in cell cultures and mice by preventing the interaction between two proteins.

Now the team has refined the compound and tested it in both mice and monkeys, with "very encouraging" results, said Marnix Van Loock, lead for emerging pathogens at the Janssen Companies of Johnson & Johnson, a drug company.

In rhesus macaques, a high dose of the compound known as JNJ-1802 "completely blocked viral replication", he told AFP, while in control animals viral RNA was detected between day three and seven after infection.

In monkeys, the compound was tested against the two most prevalent of the four strains of dengue, and only for its preventative properties, rather than for treatment.

But it was tested for both treatment and prevention in mice, against all four types of dengue, with successful outcomes, Van Loock said.

Dengue can cause intense flu-like symptoms, and sometimes develops into a severe form which can be fatal.

Because there are four different strains, getting infected by one does not protect against another, and catching dengue a second time is often more serious.

Researchers have warned that a warmer, wetter climate which is more hospitable to mosquitoes is likely to increase the prevalence of viruses passed on by the insect.

With no treatment available, efforts currently focus on reducing transmission -- including by infecting mosquitoes with a bacteria.

A vaccine called Dengvaxia is approved for use only in some countries and is effective against a single strain.

A second vaccine, Qdenga, was approved last December for use by the European Union, and it has also been greenlighted by Britain and Indonesia.

There are still questions to answer about the treatment however, including whether it could increase vulnerability to reinfection.

When people contract dengue, the presence of the virus in their blood generally stimulates a potent immune response that protects them from future infection.

But in some people, the immune response is weaker and that leaves them vulnerable to reinfection, which can produce more serious symptoms.

It is not yet clear whether preventing or reducing viral replication could produce that same vulnerability to reinfection.

The researchers will need to submit safety data from their current phase of testing before moving ahead with further trials involving humans, including field studies in areas affected by dengue.

Van Loock was reluctant to speculate on when a treatment might realistically be deployable.

"We are guided by the science and the data that we generate to really answer that question," he said.

Dengue / animal testing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Adaptation plans based on wrongful identification will not bring real solutions: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

1h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

2h | Earth
Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

29m | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

16h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

14h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March