Commercial flights out of Kabul suspended

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:00 am

Related News

Commercial flights out of Kabul suspended

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:00 am
Commercial flights out of Kabul suspended

All commercial flights out of Kabul's International Airport have been suspended on Sunday, according to a NATO official.

Only military aircraft are allowed to operate, BBC reports.

It comes as British Airways confirmed it was currently not flying through Afghanistan's airspace.

'Kabul airport under fire' - US embassy

Besides, there were reports of gunfire at Kabul's airport, according to a security alert just issued by the US Embassy.

People were seen running to planes on the tarmac, BBC reported quoting eyewitnesses. There were very few people left to staff the airline and immigration desks, they said.

Earlier, Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.

Afghanistan / Taliban / Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie