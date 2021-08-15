Commercial flights out of Kabul suspended

All commercial flights out of Kabul's International Airport have been suspended on Sunday, according to a NATO official.

Only military aircraft are allowed to operate, BBC reports.

It comes as British Airways confirmed it was currently not flying through Afghanistan's airspace.

Besides, there were reports of gunfire at Kabul's airport, according to a security alert just issued by the US Embassy.

People were seen running to planes on the tarmac, BBC reported quoting eyewitnesses. There were very few people left to staff the airline and immigration desks, they said.

Earlier, Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.