'Kabul airport under fire' - US embassy

South Asia

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

'Kabul airport under fire' - US embassy

Officials have instructed US citizens in the area to take shelter, as "the security situation in Kabul is changing quickly"

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

There are reports of gunfire at Kabul's airport, according to a security alert just issued by the US Embassy.

People have been seen running to planes on the tarmac, BBC reported quoting eyewitnesses. There are very few people are left to staff the airline and immigration desks, they say.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also said the alliance was helping to keep the airport open to facilitate the evacuations there.

Officials have instructed US citizens in the area to take shelter, as "the security situation in Kabul is changing quickly".

Any Americans who still require assistance to leave Kabul have been told to register online, after operations at the embassy concluded.

Besides, an NGO which runs a hospital in Kabul claims more than 40 people have arrived at their hospital - most coming from the Qarabagh area, where there has been fighting.

The US Embassy in Kabul – which is now operating out of the Kabul airport – instructed US citizens in the capital to shelter in place Sunday.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place," the security alert issued Sunday said.

The embassy said that Americans "wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States," and must complete an online form for each person.

"Spouses and minor children of US citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart," the embassy said.

"Please do so as soon as possible. You must complete this form even if you've previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul," it said.

"Do not call the US Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options," the security alert emphasised.

Top News / World+Biz

Kabul Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie