FILE PHOTO:Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

India's southern state of Karnataka has signed a $3-billion agreement with chip consortium ISMC to set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant, state officials said on Sunday.

ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel's Tower Semiconductor. Tower is currently being acquired by US chip giant Intel Corp