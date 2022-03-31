China's Xi says Afghanistan is in transition 'from chaos to order'

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 03:30 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Chinese leader Xi Jinping says Afghanistan is at a "critical point of transition from chaos to order."

Xi comments came in a written statement ahead of a second day of talks on Afghanistan in Tunxi in the south-eastern Chinese province of Anhui on Thursday.

Xi said a "peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people" and in the interest of all countries.

"China always respects Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and has committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development," Xi said.

Russia accredits Taliban envoy, voices concern about Islamist groups

The tensions regarding Ukraine have overshadowed the two-day talks about Afghanistan, which will also be attended by representatives of the United States, neighbouring countries and Afghanistan's Taliban government, which has been in power since August.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in person for the first time since Russia started its war in Ukraine.

China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has portrayed the US and the NATO alliance as the main causes of the crisis. Like Russia, China has been describing the conflict as a "special military operation."

