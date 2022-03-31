Russia accredits Taliban envoy, voices concern about Islamist groups

World+Biz

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Russia accredits Taliban envoy, voices concern about Islamist groups

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 01:40 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Russia has accredited a diplomat from the Taliban to engage with the new Afghan government but remains concerned about the threat of Islamist groups spilling over into Russia via Central Asia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia hosted an international conference on Afghanistan last year to try to reach a peace deal and curb violence between the Taliban and the then Afghan government. Russia has labelled the Taliban a "terrorist organisation" but has welcomed their members on numerous occasions for talks.

Since Russia's mediation efforts, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan after 20 years there and the Taliban seized power in August as the US-backed government collapsed.

Speaking at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China, Lavrov said that growing trade and economic ties between Afghanistan and countries in the region was contributing to the potential international recognition of their administration.

He said a Taliban envoy was already active in Moscow.

"I would like to note that the first Afghan diplomat who arrived in Moscow last month and was sent by the new authorities has received accreditation at the Russian Foreign Ministry," he said.

Russia is worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Russia views as its southern defensive buffer.

"The plans of the Islamic State and its supporters to destabilize Central Asian states and export instability to Russia are of particular concern," Lavrov said.

"The build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders are an alarming sign."

Since the Taliban takeover last year, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered hardware at its military base there.

Top News

Taliban / Russia-Taliban / Russia-Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

3h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

4h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History of lipstick

History of lipstick

14m | Videos
Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

19m | Videos
Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

24m | Videos
When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online