Chile road accident kills 9

A road accident in the town of Peumo, in the O'Higgins region in central Chile, killed nine and seriously injured two, the Chilean government reported on Wednesday.

According to Ricardo Guzman, an official from the O'Higgins region, a large truck and a van carrying workers collided and fell into a ditch, causing the deaths of eight people.

Another person died after being transferred to Rancagua Hospital near the accident site. "When arriving at the scene, there were approximately 11 injured.

We verified that eight deceased in the place and three people were in critical condition," said Peumo fire brigade captain Luis Maldonado. The Chilean Labor Directorate announced that it will investigate the incident.

